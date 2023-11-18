The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (10-0) take on an FCS opponent, the North Alabama Lions (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 13th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game). North Alabama is posting 23.9 points per game on offense this season (73rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 30.8 points per contest (96th-ranked) on defense.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on The CW, keep reading.

North Alabama vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

North Alabama vs. Florida State Key Statistics

North Alabama Florida State 406.6 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.7 (29th) 424.4 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (30th) 164.6 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.7 (74th) 242.0 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.0 (18th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (2nd) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 2,280 yards on 211-of-356 passing with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 375 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Demarcus Lacey, has carried the ball 118 times for 581 yards (58.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has racked up 635 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has put up a 397-yard season so far. He's caught 38 passes on 39 targets.

Dakota Warfield's 21 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has compiled 2,724 yards (272.4 ypg) on 206-of-320 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 160 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has racked up 751 yards on 115 carries while finding the end zone 10 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 214 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 292 yards (29.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 42 catches for 562 yards (56.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has grabbed 30 passes while averaging 49.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 48 passes and racked up 34 catches for 406 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

