The North Alabama Lions (2-1) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Lions had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents hit.
  • North Alabama had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the Lions put up 74.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks gave up.
  • North Alabama had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama scored 81.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.8).
  • At home, the Lions surrendered 10.6 fewer points per game (68.2) than in road games (78.8).
  • North Alabama drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.7 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Blue Mountain (MS) W 93-60 Flowers Hall
11/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 83-67 Flowers Hall
11/14/2023 @ Mississippi State L 81-54 Humphrey Coliseum
11/18/2023 Jacksonville State - Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
11/26/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center

