Looking for an up-to-date view of the MEAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

8-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 50-20 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Howard

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-3

5-5 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 50-20 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 20-17 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Norfolk State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-7 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 44-21 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-5

4-6 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Norfolk State

@ Norfolk State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-9 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 44-21 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

