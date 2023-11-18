Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Madison County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18

12:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18

3:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Grissom High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18

3:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at Whitesburg Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 18

4:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 18

6:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18

7:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood Adventist Academy at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18

7:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18

7:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Inderkum High School