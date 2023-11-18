Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James Clemens High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18

3:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 18

4:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 18

5:30 PM CT on November 18 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Mountain Brook High School