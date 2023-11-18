The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) will meet their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Louisiana Tech has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.