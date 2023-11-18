How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks shot at a 43.8% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
- Last season, Jacksonville State had an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Lions ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gamecocks ranked 178th.
- The Gamecocks put up only 4.4 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions allowed (74.3).
- When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Jacksonville State went 8-2.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.6.
- At home, the Gamecocks gave up 63.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.2.
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (36.4%) than at home (38.4%) as well.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Brescia
|W 91-41
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 81-79
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.