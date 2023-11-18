The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) face a CUSA matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville State 35, Louisiana Tech 18

Jacksonville State 35, Louisiana Tech 18 Jacksonville State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Bulldogs have entered four games this season as the underdog by +270 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville State (-8.5)



Jacksonville State (-8.5) Jacksonville State has played eight games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech owns a record of 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Jacksonville State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points three times this season.

In the Louisiana Tech's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Jacksonville State averages 28.5 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 26.7, totaling 0.7 points over the contest's total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 56.3 54 Implied Total AVG 31.6 31 32.3 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 0-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55 Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.6 33.8 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

