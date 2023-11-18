The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) aim to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on November 18, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 23rd.

The 108.5 points per game the Grizzlies record are 16.0 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 108.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 108.7 points per contest.

Memphis cedes 115.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 116.0 away from home.

The Grizzlies are making 13.2 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.6 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.8, 34.0%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries