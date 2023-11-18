Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - November 18
Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9), which currently includes six players listed (including Xavier Tillman), as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (3-9) at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 134-107 loss to the Lakers in their most recent game on Tuesday. Santi Aldama scored 24 points in the Grizzlies' loss, leading the team.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Xavier Tillman
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|12.7
|9
|3
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|15.3
|2
|4.7
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.3
|2.3
|3.7
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|3
|2
|2
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Out (Adductor), Tre Jones: Out (Hamstring)
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
