The San Antonio Spurs (3-9) will try to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 226.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The average point total in Memphis' contests this year is 224.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has been favored five times and won one of those games.

Memphis has a record of 1-2 when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 5 45.5% 108.5 219.9 115.9 240.4 223.5 Spurs 10 83.3% 111.4 219.9 124.5 240.4 229.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Memphis has fared worse when playing at home, covering one time in five home games, and two times in six road games.

The Grizzlies average 108.5 points per game, 16 fewer points than the 124.5 the Spurs allow.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 3-8 1-2 5-6 Spurs 4-8 3-7 10-2

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Point Insights

Grizzlies Spurs 108.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 124.5 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

