Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. If you'd like to wager on Forsberg's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:20 on the ice per game.

In five of 15 games this year Forsberg has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Forsberg has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 36.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 1 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

