Should you wager on Dante Fabbro to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:48 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

