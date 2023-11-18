Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Dallas County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas County High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.