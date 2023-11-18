ACC rivals will clash when the Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Clemson vs. North Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 32, North Carolina 24

Clemson 32, North Carolina 24 Clemson is 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Tigers have gone 3-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (66.7%).

This is the first time North Carolina will play as an underdog this season.

The Tar Heels have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Clemson (-7.5)



Clemson (-7.5) Clemson is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In North Carolina's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game just twice this season.

In the North Carolina's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 70.2 points per game, 10.7 points more than the point total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 51.5 49.3 Implied Total AVG 31 32.4 29.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-0 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

North Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 58.1 64.5 Implied Total AVG 37 37.3 36 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

