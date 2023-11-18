The Auburn Tigers (6-4) play the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Auburn is putting up 29.3 points per game on offense this season (51st in the FBS), and is giving up 20.5 points per game (31st) on the defensive side of the ball. With 418.5 total yards per game on offense, New Mexico State ranks 45th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 68th, giving up 376.4 total yards per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on SEC Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Auburn New Mexico State 371.6 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.5 (17th) 347.3 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.4 (100th) 207.2 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.3 (12th) 164.4 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.2 (81st) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (119th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,432 yards, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 425 yards (42.5 ypg) on 93 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 745 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Rivaldo Fairweather's team-high 305 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 39 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jay Fair has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 300 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 12 grabs have turned into 192 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,257 yards on 157-of-263 passing with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 714 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Ahmonte Watkins has been given 49 carries and totaled 531 yards with two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 489 (44.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has caught 20 passes and compiled 345 receiving yards (31.4 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Eli Stowers' 25 catches (on 33 targets) have netted him 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Auburn or New Mexico State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.