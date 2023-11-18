The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) face an FCS opponent, the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama ranks 28th in points scored this year (33.6 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 18.1 points allowed per game. Chattanooga has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 23rd-best in points per game (31.6) and 25th-best in points allowed per game (20.6).

See how to watch this game on SEC Network+ in the article below.

Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Alabama vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Alabama Chattanooga 388.4 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (24th) 318.2 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (56th) 162.4 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.4 (69th) 226 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.9 (15th) 10 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has recorded 2,070 yards (207 ypg) on 129-of-198 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 333 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 105 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 145 times for a team-high 675 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has collected 415 yards on 79 carries, scoring two times.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 537 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 37 targets) with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 444 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobe Prentice has hauled in 16 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has compiled 2,672 yards (267.2 yards per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 146 yards with one touchdown.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run the ball 124 times for 527 yards, with six touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has been given 119 carries and totaled 485 yards with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' 924 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 53 receptions on 48 targets with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has caught 44 passes and compiled 802 receiving yards (80.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Sam Phillips' 54 targets have resulted in 50 receptions for 520 yards and four touchdowns.

