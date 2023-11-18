The Alabama State Hornets (0-4) will be looking to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Samford Bulldogs (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Samford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets scored an average of 63.3 points per game last year, only 4.3 fewer points than the 67.6 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Alabama State went 9-3 last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 65.6 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Hornets allowed.

Samford had a 9-2 record last season when putting up more than 70.2 points.

