Saturday's contest at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (3-0) going head to head against the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-60 win as our model heavily favors Samford.

The Hornets' last outing was a 92-46 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Alabama State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama State vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 73, Alabama State 60

Alabama State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets were outscored by 6.9 points per game last season (scoring 63.3 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball while giving up 70.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball) and had a -214 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Alabama State put up more points (66.8 per game) than it did overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Hornets averaged 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 59.2.

In 2022-23, Alabama State conceded 13.4 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (75.6).

