Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
