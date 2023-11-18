How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42.8% the Bisons' opponents shot last season.
- Alabama A&M compiled a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bisons finished 272nd.
- The Bulldogs averaged only 1.4 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Bisons gave up to opponents (71).
- When it scored more than 71 points last season, Alabama A&M went 6-6.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.
- The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- At home, Alabama A&M knocked down 7.7 triples per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
