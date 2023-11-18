The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama A&M vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 42.8% the Bisons' opponents shot last season.
  • Alabama A&M compiled a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bisons finished 272nd.
  • The Bulldogs averaged only 1.4 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Bisons gave up to opponents (71).
  • When it scored more than 71 points last season, Alabama A&M went 6-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.
  • The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • At home, Alabama A&M knocked down 7.7 triples per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ North Alabama L 83-67 Flowers Hall
11/18/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
11/21/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
11/24/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.