In 3A play on Friday, November 17, Sylvania High School will host Winfield High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Winfield vs. Sylvania Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fort Payne High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Valley High School at Hackleburg High School