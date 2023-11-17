UMS-Wright Preparatory School is on the road versus Headland High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

UMS-Wright vs. Headland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Headland, AL

Headland, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 17

6:40 PM CT on November 17 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Eufaula High School