Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama this week? We have you covered here.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Helena High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
