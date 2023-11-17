Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Thomasville High School vs. Straughn High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a matchup between 3A teams in Andalusia, AL on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Straughn High School hosting Thomasville High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Thomasville vs. Straughn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Jackson High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jackson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games This Week
Jackson High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jackson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke County High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.