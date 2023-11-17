Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Southeastern High School vs. Tuscaloosa Academy Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In 2A action on Friday, November 17, Tuscaloosa Academy will host Southeastern High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Southeastern vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Helena High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games This Week
Sulligent High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.