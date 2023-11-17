Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the South Lamar High School vs. Wadley High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a matchup between 1A teams in Wadley, AL on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Wadley High School hosting South Lamar High School.
South Lamar vs. Wadley Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games This Week
Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph County High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
