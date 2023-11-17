South Alabama vs. Denver November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) meet the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Denver Top Players (2022-23)
- Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
South Alabama vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|45th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|4.5
|358th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|14.5
|344th
