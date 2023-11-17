The South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) meet the Denver Pioneers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Information

South Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Moore: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kevin Samuel: 10.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Tyrell Jones: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Owen White: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Greg Parham: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

South Alabama vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 72.7 152nd
45th 65.2 Points Allowed 75.1 314th
270th 30.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th
345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 4.5 358th
307th 11.4 Assists 11.3 313th
9th 9.2 Turnovers 14.5 344th

