Friday's contest at Mitchell Center has the Denver Pioneers (2-2) squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 83-81 victory for Denver, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Denver should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 149.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Line: South Alabama -7.5

South Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): South Alabama -350, Denver +280

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Alabama vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 83, South Alabama 81

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Denver

Pick ATS: Denver (+7.5)



Denver (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Alabama Performance Insights

On offense, South Alabama was the 191st-ranked team in college basketball (70.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 45th (65.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Jaguars were 270th in the country in rebounds (30.1 per game) last year. They were 294th in rebounds conceded (32.9 per game).

Last season South Alabama was ranked 307th in college basketball in assists with 11.4 per game.

The Jaguars were 149th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 162nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%) last season.

Last season, South Alabama was second-best in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (4.9 per game) and 10th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.4%).

Last year, South Alabama attempted 37.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.9% of South Alabama's baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.1% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.