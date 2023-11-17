The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) take the court against the Denver Pioneers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Pioneers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers ranked 156th.

Last year, the Jaguars put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Pioneers allowed (75.1).

When South Alabama scored more than 75.1 points last season, it went 11-2.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama averaged 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged in road games (67.9).

The Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, South Alabama fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.

