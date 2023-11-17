How to Watch South Alabama vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) take the court against the Denver Pioneers (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Coastal Carolina vs Furman (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Radford vs James Madison (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Arkansas State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UTSA vs Texas State (8:15 PM ET | November 17)
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Pioneers allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- South Alabama had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Pioneers ranked 156th.
- Last year, the Jaguars put up just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Pioneers allowed (75.1).
- When South Alabama scored more than 75.1 points last season, it went 11-2.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama averaged 73.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.2 more points than it averaged in road games (67.9).
- The Jaguars allowed 59.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, South Alabama fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage in road games.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 70-56
|Alumni Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-46
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Nicholls State
|L 102-97
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/19/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Lynn
|-
|Mitchell Center
