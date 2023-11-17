The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) face the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Samford vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 73.4 134th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd 126th 32.5 Rebounds 31.3 210th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th 289th 11.7 Assists 14 105th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 15.4 358th

