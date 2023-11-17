The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Samford vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

The Samford Bulldogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points lower than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Samford had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The South Carolina State Bulldogs finished 210th.

Last year, the Samford Bulldogs recorded 78.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 83.8 the South Carolina State Bulldogs gave up.

When Samford totaled more than 83.8 points last season, it went 6-2.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Samford scored 81.4 points per game last year at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged on the road (75.7).

At home, the Samford Bulldogs allowed five fewer points per game (68.7) than in road games (73.7).

In terms of total threes made, Samford performed better at home last year, draining 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 35% three-point percentage at home and a 35.4% mark away from home.

Samford Upcoming Schedule