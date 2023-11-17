If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Saint Clair County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fayetteville High School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Ashville High School