In 4A play on Friday, November 17, Brooks High School will host Priceville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Priceville vs. Brooks Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

West Morgan High School at Corner High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Dora, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

