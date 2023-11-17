Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Mountain Brook High School vs. Clay-Chalkville High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clay-Chalkville High School will host Mountain Brook High School in 6A action on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mountain Brook vs. Clay-Chalkville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pinson, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Hoover High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham , AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
