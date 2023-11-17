The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Morgan County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster Christian Academy at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lawrence High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Phil Cambell, AL

Phil Cambell, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Cullman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School