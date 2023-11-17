Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Morgan County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Christian Academy at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lawrence High School at Phil Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Phil Cambell, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Cullman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
