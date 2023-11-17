Want to know how to watch high school football games in Montgomery County, Alabama this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Spanish Fort High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Flomaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Flomaton, AL

Flomaton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

T.R. Miller High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph County High School at Saint James School