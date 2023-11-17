If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 17

3:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School