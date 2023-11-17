Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Mobile County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Saraland High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Headland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Headland, AL

Headland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Eufaula High School