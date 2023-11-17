Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Millry High School vs. Elba High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Millry High School is on the road versus Elba High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A action.
Millry vs. Elba Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Elba, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games This Week
Enterprise High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Washington County Games This Week
Georgiana School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
