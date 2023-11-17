The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • In games Michigan State shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 357th.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans averaged were just 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).
  • When Michigan State totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 42.4% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Butler had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 280th.
  • The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed.
  • Butler had a 13-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
  • The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.0 away from home.
  • Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.3.
  • Butler knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Michigan W 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 East Tennessee State W 81-47 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.