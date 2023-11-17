Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Marion County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert Heights High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulligent High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hamilton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
