The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Macon County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Handley High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tuskegee, AL

Tuskegee, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Reeltown High School