Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Lee County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Auburn High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
