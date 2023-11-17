If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lauderdale County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Priceville High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Fyffe High School