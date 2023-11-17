Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winfield High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booneville High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
