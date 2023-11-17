Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lamar County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
South Lamar High School at Wadley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
