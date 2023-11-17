The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Kings score 114.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs allow.

When Sacramento totals more than 124.1 points, it is 4-0.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (48.9%).

San Antonio is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Kings give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Kings are averaging 12.4 more points per game (120.8) than they are away from home (108.4).

Defensively Sacramento has been worse in home games this season, giving up 117 points per game, compared to 111 in road games.

When playing at home, the Kings are draining 0.4 more threes per game (14.6) than in road games (14.2). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to in road games (33.6%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up more points per game at home (116.8) than on the road (105.5), and also give up fewer points at home (121.2) than away (126.5).

At home the Spurs are averaging 31.8 assists per game, 4.5 more than away (27.3).

