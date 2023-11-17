At Frost Bank Center on Friday, November 17, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (6-4) will try to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Spurs matchup.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-5.5) 232.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-6.5) 234 -280 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Kings score 114.6 points per game (10th in the NBA) and allow 114 (18th in the league) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have been outscored by 13.5 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 21st in league, while giving up 124.1 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -148 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 225.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 238.1 points per game combined, 5.6 more points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Kings and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +2500 - Spurs +50000 +25000 -

