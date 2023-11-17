Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 17
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Altamont School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
